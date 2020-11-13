WC’s Diversity in Action to present ‘Red, Black and Blue’ community discussion

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College’s Diversity in Action (DNA) organization is hosting a community discussion addressing multiple perspectives of the Red Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter movements Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. on Facebook Live.

The virtual event, which seeks to find a common ground and welcomes all perspectives, will feature Wilmington Police Chief Ron Cravens; Dale Fulton, a 1993 WC alumnus and member of the Cincinnati Fire Dept.; and Bomani Moyenda, a member of the Black Lives Matter Movement in the Miami Valley.

While WC students, faculty and staff can attend the event in person, the College’s COVID-19 restrictions require that those interested from the greater community access the live feed at: facebook.com/wcmulticulturalaffairs .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/11/web1_WC_150_HEX-copy-1.jpg