Blanchester Village Council meets via Zoom; addresses repair of 48-inch storm pipe

BLANCHESTER — “We have a situation out at Parker Place (Drive) and MacKenzie Court,” said Mayor John Carman.

At Thursday’s Blanchester Village Council meeting during the Mayor’s Report, Village Street Commissioner Paul Daniels informed council of a storm pipe needing inspection and further repair.

“Right now we just have a 48-inch storm pipe sitting out there. I was out there yesterday digging on it, there’s at least one stick of the pipe that’s crushed,” said Daniels.

He believes the damage was done due to it being improperly “backfilled” when it was originally placed by the contractor at the time.

“There was no sand on the pipe anywhere. It was basically boulders, on top of boulders, on top of dirt,” said Daniels.

He and the workers dug up as much as they could with their excavator until it got to the point where it was unsafe.

“The backfill is just junk dirt that keeps collapsing,” said Daniels. “I tried to dig deeper and the sides just kept falling.”

To get the repairs, Daniels told the council an inspector would be coming out Friday morning. The inspector will check to see how much of the pipe was damaged outside of what was initially discovered.

After the inspection is complete, Daniels will speak to Panetta Excavating about what the estimate would cost to fix it.

Also:

• Council approved the appointment of Katie Wilkin as the new Village Solicitor, replacing Clinton County Prosecutor Andrew McCoy.

The storm pipe construction area. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/11/web1_broken-pipe.jpg The storm pipe construction area. Zoom Blanchester Village Council members meet via Zoom Thursday evening. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/11/web1_Screenshot-75-.jpg Blanchester Village Council members meet via Zoom Thursday evening. Zoom

Addresses repair of 48-inch storm pipe

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

