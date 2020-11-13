Warren Co.: ‘Overwhelmed’ with average of 110 new COVOD-19 cases daily

LEBANON, Ohio — The Warren County Health District (WCHD) has recently become overwhelmed with the rapid acceleration in the number of new positive COVID-19 cases being reported, according to a Friday news release from the Warren County Health District.

As of Friday, WCHD is currently averaging 110 new cases being reported daily, with a recent peak of 175 cases reported in one day. There has been a 72% increase in the average daily cases since November 1st and a 440% increase in reported cases since Oct. 1.

• Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Southwest Ohio have increased by 67% over the last two weeks and COVID-19 patients in the ICU have increased by 50% over the same time period. We are at a critical point in the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In order to manage the surge in cases additional contact tracers have been hired in addition to contracts signed with local universities for additional assistance. Until additional resources are in place and operational for contact tracing, WCHD is going to be sending cases that are not able to be contacted via phone a letter including:

• Informing them of their positive result for COVID-19

• Education on isolation

• Education on quarantine for any household contacts

• Education on what constitutes someone as a close contact

• Asking the case to call any close contacts they identify during their contagious period and inform contact of their exposure so contact may begin their quarantine.

It is imperative that everyone increases their efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community. Now is the time to focus on the measures we know can slow the spread of the virus and protect yourself and others:

• Stay home if you are sick

• Stay home if you have been exposed to COVID-19

• Avoid gatherings, limit contact with people outside of your household, and reconsider

holiday plans

• Keep six feet of distance from others

• Wear a mask

• Wash your hands

If you are notified by a healthcare provider that you have tested positive for COVID-19, isolate away from others at your house and inform your close contacts that they need to quarantine in their home for 14 days from the last time you had close contact with them.

Quarantine and Isolation mean that you MUST STAY in your place of residence until you are released from quarantine or isolation, or for a medical emergency.