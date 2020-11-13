Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• ABX Air 2066 – Market C, 145 Hunter Drive, Wilmington, Nov. 4. Follow-up. Plumbing work is complete and plumbing inspector inspected water line and backflow install. Coffee equipment installed. Coffee is ready for sale. Restriction removed.

• PC Connections – Micromarket, 3336 Progress Way, Wilmington, Nov. 4. Follow-up. Frozen food unit locked out & reset.

• Papsy’s Place, 115 W. Main St., Wilmington, Nov. 5. Everything looks good! Thank you.

• Donato’s Pizza, 860 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Nov. 5. Complaint of “Employee working window on Nov. 4 was coughing, wiping nose, and removed mask.” Spoke with manager regarding reporting illness and mask wearing.

• American Showa Castings, 3348 SR 28, Blanchester, Nov. 6. Critical: Chemical spray canister located beside coffee machine. Corrected and removed.

• American Showa – Mkt. C, 960 Cherry St., Blanchester, Nov. 6. Representative locked out & reset frozen and cold units.

Dispensing containers missing name labels to identify product.

• Denver Elementary School, 291 Lorish Ave., Wilmington, Nov. 5. Everything looks good.

• Dilly Bar, 803 Cherry St., Blanchester, Nov. 4. Everything looks good. No violations at this time.

