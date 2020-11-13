Local Briefs: SR 72 to be closed for 3 days

SR 72 to be closed

Maintenance work at the railroad crossing on State Route 72 requires a full closure of the route next week, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation..

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, SR 72 will be closed between Black Road and U.S. 22 at approximately 8 a.m. for repairs by Norfolk Southern Railroad. The closure will be in effect until 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, and while the route is closed, traffic will be detoured by way of US 22, SR 729, US 35 in Fayette County and Interstate 71.

All work will be contingent upon the weather. For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, please check www.OHGO.com.

Hoggatt earns DC degree

Bryan Hoggatt of Wilmington graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa on Oct. 23, 2020.

Port Wm.-Liberty JFD to meet

Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire and EMS District Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 at the Liberty Township Building, 7277 North St. Rt. 134.