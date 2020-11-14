TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Saturday, Nov. 14, the 319th day of 2020. There are 47 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 14, 1970, a chartered Southern Airways DC-9 crashed while trying to land in West Virginia, killing all 75 people on board, including the Marshall University football team and its coaching staff.

On this date:

In 1851, Herman Melville’s novel “Moby-Dick; Or, The Whale” was published in the United States, almost a month after being released in Britain.

In 1862, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln gave the go-ahead for Maj. Gen. Ambrose Burnside’s plan to capture the Confederate capital of Richmond; the resulting Battle of Fredericksburg proved a disaster for the Union.

In 1910, Eugene B. Ely became the first aviator to take off from a ship as his Curtiss pusher rolled off a sloping platform on the deck of the scout cruiser USS Birmingham off Hampton Roads, Virginia.

In 1915, African-American educator Booker T. Washington, 59, died in Tuskegee, Alabama.

In 1965, the U.S. Army’s first major military operation of the Vietnam War began with the start of the five-day Battle of Ia Drang. (The fighting between American troops and North Vietnamese forces ended on Nov. 18 with both sides claiming victory.)

In 1969, Apollo 12 blasted off for the moon.

In 1990, it was revealed that the pop duo Milli Vanilli (Rob Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan) had done none of the singing on their Grammy-winning debut album, “Girl You Know It’s True.”

In 1996, Cardinal Joseph Bernardin (BURN’-uh-deen), the senior Roman Catholic prelate in the United States and leader of Chicago’s 2.3 million Catholics, died at his home at age 68. Singer Michael Jackson married his plastic surgeon’s nurse, Debbie Rowe, in a ceremony in Sydney, Australia. (Rowe filed for divorce in 1999.)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Kathleen Hughes is 92. Former NASA astronaut Fred Haise is 87. Composer Wendy Carlos is 81. Writer P.J. O’Rourke is 73. Britain’s Prince Charles is 72. Rock singer-musician James Young (Styx) is 71. Singer Stephen Bishop is 69. Pianist Yanni is 66. Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is 66. Actor D.B. Sweeney is 59. Rapper Reverend Run (Run-DMC) is 56. Actor Patrick Warburton is 56. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Curt Schilling is 54. Actor Josh Duhamel is 48. Rock musician Travis Barker is 45.