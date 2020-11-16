Local Briefs: Local meetings slated

Board of health to meet

Clinton County Board of Health meets at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23 in the Community Room in the Clinton County Annex, 111 S. Nelson Ave. Wilmington. Watch Clinton County Health District Facebook page for updates and the link to join the meeting, which is subject to social distancing and a mask.

WCS board to meet

The Wilmington City School Board of Education will have a special meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 a.m. for an Athletic Subcommittee meeting. No action will be taken. It will be held at the Board Office, 341 S. Nelson Ave.

Sabina meetings changed

The Sabina Village Council meeting of Nov. 26 will be moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, and the Dec. 24 meeting will move to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.