Nonprofit grant application available; state releases info for $25 million in nonprofit agency assistance

WILMINGTON — As a part of the $419.5 million in CARES Act funding announced in late October, the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services (ODJFS) has published information on the discretionary grants for nonprofit agencies.

“This is an important and valuable portion of the CARES Act grant funding from the State, targeted to important and valuable service providers,” said Daniel G. Evers, Executive Director for the Clinton County Port Authority.

According to information posted this morning from on the ODJFS web page — https://jfs.ohio.gov/nonprofitgrants/ — any grants awarded may be applied to remaining unemployment charge balances and/or can serve as a refund of such charges incurred due to COVID-19. If taken as a refund, the grants may be applied toward operational expenses.

“Nonprofit agencies play a vital role in the economic health of our community,” said Jennifer Klus Ekey, Economic Development Director for the Clinton County Port Authority. “We are encouraged to see attention given to their needs at this time.”

“The grants are designed to assist nonprofit agencies that serve low-income Ohioans and have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” added Ekey. These are discretionary grants, and ODJFS will distribute awards proportionally based on the following eligibility criteria:

Applicants must:

1. Be a 501(c)(3) agency

2. Provide direct services to low-income or at-risk Ohioans in industries outside health care, education, recreation and/or cultural activities

3. Have reduced or stopped services due to the COVID-19 pandemic

4. Be reimbursing employers as defined by Ohio unemployment law

5. Have not already received or established their eligibility to receive additional Coronavirus Relief Fund assistance from the state or other federal CARES Act grants

6. Disclose the amounts and use of any Coronavirus Relief Fund assistance received from local governments and any Paycheck Protection Program loans received

Applications must be completed online by 5 p.m. on Nov. 27.

“We urge local nonprofit agencies to review the eligibility requirements,” added Ekey, “and – as always – encourage agency leadership to reach out to the Port Authority with any questions.”

Information on the grant, as well as the Small Business Relief Grant, Bar and Restaurant Assistance Fund, Arts and Culture Relief Grant from the State, the Clinton County CARES Grant from the County, the Emergency Loan Fund from the Port Authority, and the Small Business Emergency Relief Grant from the City of Wilmington, is available on the Clinton County Port Authority web page: https://bit.ly/GrantandLoanFunds.

State releases info for $25M in agency assistance