Sign of the times: A message to some of our home-delivery customers

WILMINGTON — Just when we overcame our latest delivery setback due to the current times we’re living in and related staffing issues at the News Journal, some more of our home-delivery customers of the News Journal will temporarily have their papers delivered by same-day U.S. Mail — beginning with Wednesday’s paper — and hopefully lasting no longer than a week or so.

So you should still receive your paper the same day, but it’ll arrive with your U.S. Mail delivery.

We apologize for the inconvenience this causes for our many loyal home-delivery customers.

We hope you understand; we appreciate your patience.

We’ll all get through this together.