Six and Twenty Club elects officers

The Six and Twenty Club held its annual business meeting on Nov. 13, 2020.

The meeting held on Zoom was called to order by Mrs. Mindy Henson, president, with 20 members answering the roll call.

The business meeting consisted of a summary of the 2020 club meetings and member highlights during this most unusual year. Annual reports were provided by officers and committee chairpersons. In a year of firsts, the election of officers was completed virtually during the weeks prior to the business meeting.

Mrs. Beverly Drapalik was elected president for 2021. Mrs. Faye Mahaffey will serve as first vice president and Mrs. Désirée Gruber as second vice president. Mrs. Sally Buchanan was elected secretary with Mrs. Cindy Petrich to serve as assistant secretary. Mrs. Mary Ann Raizk was elected treasurer.

The new officers were congratulated, and best wishes extended as they carry the club forward next year.

Mrs. Henson thanked the current officers and members for their support and flexibility as the club adapted to many changes during her term in office. She expressed gratitude to secretary Mrs. Lorie MacDonald and several members of note who provided expertise and collaborated with her throughout the year to navigate the club’s proceedings under changing circumstances and uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last meeting of the year will be a holiday-themed gathering on Zoom.