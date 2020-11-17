Sabina Historical Society elects officers

The Sabina Historical Museum was the setting for the annual meeting of the Sabina Historical Society. While practicing social distancing and wearing masks, the election of officers was held.

Officers for 2021 will be: President, Tom Mitchell; Vice President, Peggy Dunn; Secretary, Susan Kempner; and Treasurer, Rick Kendall. Committee chairs for the 2021 year will be: Membership, Thelma Hubbard; Publicity, Bonnie Starcher; Finance: Vicki and Jim Mongold; and Acquisitions, Ginny Vandervort.

The board meets on the second Thursday of each month at the museum at 6 p.m. and the public is welcome to attend.