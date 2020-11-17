2 indicted in WCH endangering children case

WASHINGTON C.H. — Two Washington C.H. residents have been indicted for endangering four children, including twin infants who were treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus due to reported neglect and extreme malnourishment.

The infants survived and all four children are now in foster care, according to Fayette County Prosecutor Jess Weade.

The parents, Christopher J. Guisinger, 36, and Victoria L. Webb, 25, have both been indicted by a Fayette County grand jury on four counts of endangering children, felonies of the second degree. The indictment states that the abuse occurred from Sept. 1 to Oct. 21.

On the afternoon of Oct. 21, officers from the Washington Police Department responded to 733 Oakland Ave. in reference to a welfare complaint concerning several juveniles inside. When they arrived, the officers found four children living in “deplorable and horrific conditions,” according to reports.

Fayette County Children Services removed the four children from the home. The twin infants are only about 2-months-and-a-half old.

Fayette County Children Services Social Services Administrator Beth Potts said in a previous interview with the Record-Herald that the infants were extremely malnourished and severely underweight.

“We were at the scene (Oct. 21) with law enforcement and the children were removed immediately based on the conditions,” said Potts. “The other two children, 1- and 5-years-old, are both in foster homes.”

Potts described the condition of the home as “deplorable,” and that there was no food available for the children. There were also roaches and mold throughout the house, and barely a path to walk through.

Webb and Guisinger are being held in the Fayette County Jail on $501,000 bonds.

Reach Record-Herald Editor Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

Guisinger https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/11/web1_MUGSHOTS_34919384.jpg Guisinger Webb https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/11/web1_MUGSHOTS_34920769.jpg Webb

Malnourished twin infants survive, are in foster care