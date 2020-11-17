Remote learning at CM High School shows marked improvement over spring, says assistant principal

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie High School’s seven recent days of remote learning as a consequence of COVID-19 concerns are being evaluated as a clear educational improvement compared to last spring’s sudden switch to virtual instruction.

Clinton-Massie High School Assistant Principal Rachel Cornett reported Monday night to the school board that “engagement and execution were markedly improved from the spring experience.”

From Oct. 23 through Nov. 2, the high school teachers delivered instruction through Google Meets, Google Classroom, and Canvas, said Cornett.

Her assessment that it was a successful seven days was echoed by Clinton-Massie Local Schools Board of Education President Jeremy Lamb.

Noting he is working remotely, Lamb added, “I will say, I thought it [the remote learning] went very well, at least for my son in our instance. Definitely a lot better than we did in the spring. So, thumbs-up, we are moving in the right direction with that.”

The high school cafeteria staff packaged and sent two days of food home with students on Thursday, Oct. 22 prior to the start of remote learning, and they also delivered food to various locations throughout the school district during the remote learning period.

The high school Hope Squad has been packaging Falcon Packs for students who need additional support with food and supplies over the weekend, said Cornett.

High school administrators and the district nurse have been in close contact and coordination with both Clinton and Warren County Health Departments to communicate quarantined students and positive cases, she reported.

The school district Food Pantry is set for distribution on Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The food pantry also distributes clothing for families in need — such as clothes, coats, gloves, hats, scarves and socks.

Thanksgiving break extended

After Thanksgiving break, the three days from Monday, Nov. 30 through Wednesday, Dec. 2 will be remote learning days throughout the district. Those three days are meant to determine parent, student and teacher needs if school buildings do need to go remote for an extended period of time.

CM Superintendent Matt Baker said both Lebanon and Waynesville schools have made similar changes to their Thanksgiving schedules.

Five-year financial forecast

CM Treasurer Carrie C.H. Bir presented the school district’s five-year financial forecast. In fiscal year (FY) 2021, a revenue shortfall is projected. Expenditures are expected to be greater than revenue in FY 2021 by a little shy of $1 million — $967,949.

The district’s cash balance is positive at year‐end of FY 2021, and is projected to worsen by FY 2025, according to the forecast document. A worsening cash balance can erode the district’s financial stability over time, the treasurer stated.

By the last year of the forecast, FY 2025, the district is expected to have a revenue shortfall where expenditures are projected to be greater than revenue by $1,965,825. The district would need to cut its FY 2025 projected expenses by 10.6 percent in order to balance its budget without additional revenue, according to the forecast report.

But Bir also had some good financial news. Through bond refinancing, district taxpayers have been saved $350,000 in taxes, she said.

Winter sports

During a discussion on the virus and its possible impact on winter athletics, board member Mike Gorman said, compared with fall sports, it’s going to be different moving indoors.

“I just don’t want any extra-curricular activity to lead to where we are having to do remote learning,” added Gorman.

Baker said contact tracing in connection with the coronavirus is so time-consuming for District School Nurse Cindy Stenger and other staffers that potentially the board may want to consider hiring contact tracers so that Clinton-Massie personnel can perform their normal work duties.

And board President Lamb wanted to emphasize to the public that if you feel bad enough to be tested for COVID, don’t show up anywhere until you get the results back.

He said probably 60 or 70 percent of the quarantines the district has had could have been avoided that way.

At the left, Clinton-Massie retiree Brenda Jones, a classroom aide, is honored for her work with students from 1994 to 2020. At right, CM Treasurer Carrie Bir presents the district's five-year financial forecast.

