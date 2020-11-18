Local Briefs: Homeless shelter donation center closed for now; Board of Health sets meetings

Donation center closes temporarily

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Homeless Shelter’s donation center will be closed to the public until further notice, starting Friday, Nov. 20. This is a temporary change in policy, said a homeless shelter spokesperson.

“Our goal is to still provide essential help to those in our community and our residents, while we do our part to comply with the governor’s request to limit face-to-face contact,” according to the announcement.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” said Amber Taylor, the Clinton County Homeless Shelter assistant director.

Board of health to meet

Clinton County Board of Health meets at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23 in the Community Room in the Clinton County Annex, 111 S. Nelson Ave. Wilmington. Watch the Clinton County Health District Facebook page for updates and the link to join the meeting, which is subject to social distancing and a mask.

The regular meeting for December will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14. The January meeting will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 25.

Please see the Board of Health’s Facebook page for the GoToMeeting link for each meeting.