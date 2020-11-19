25K Ohioans file new jobless claims; hospitals seeing COVID-19 surge, DeWine says

COLUMBUS — Ohioans filed 24,964 initial jobless claims last week (Nov. 8-14), according to statistics the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) reported to the U.S. Department of Labor Thursday. This was 249,251 fewer than – or about 9% of – the peak earlier this year.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 35 weeks — 1,875,640 — was more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.

Ohioans filed 254,613 continued jobless claims last week, which was 521,689 fewer than – or about 33% of – the peak earlier this year. That includes both traditional unemployment claims and claims for extended benefits. In addition, 236,850 Ohioans received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) last week.

COVID-19

Fayette County reported Wednesday its 17th coronavirus-related death — a man in his 70s — and reported 46 new cases for the day.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said at his Thursday briefing, “We are now in the middle of another surge in patients who are hospitalized. As of today, we are up to 3,829 COVID-19 patients who are currently in the hospital, with 943 of those in the ICU. These are the highest patient counts we’ve had during this pandemic.

“Ohio’s healthcare industry needs your help,” he added. “The precautions you take – wearing a mask, avoiding gatherings, washing hands, and practicing social distancing – can slow the spread and reduce the stress on our healthcare system.”

DeWine and his wife Fran also reiterated the importance of avoiding large gatherings over the holidays or to use precautions at gatherings to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Ohio.

The most recent posting of numbers for Clinton County at www.covid.cc.com. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/11/web1_clinton-county-stats.jpg The most recent posting of numbers for Clinton County at www.covid.cc.com. www.covid.cc.com Ohio’s COVID-19 statistics as of the Thursday afternoon update. “We made a decision to double-check all antigen test results, so the 24-hour case change is low,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday. “Our data team tells us there are 12,000 antigen tests that have not yet been double-checked. Most of the 12,000 are expected to be confirmed.” https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/11/web1_ohio-thursday-stats.jpg Ohio’s COVID-19 statistics as of the Thursday afternoon update. “We made a decision to double-check all antigen test results, so the 24-hour case change is low,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday. “Our data team tells us there are 12,000 antigen tests that have not yet been double-checked. Most of the 12,000 are expected to be confirmed.” State of Ohio