Hoop dreams, winter scenes: The News’ Journal’s Winter Sports Outlook for basketball, bowling, swimming and wrestling

The News Journal’s annual Winter Sports Outlook is inside today’s paper packed with information and photos of Clinton County’s high school basketball, bowling, swimming and wrestling teams. Shown are local hoopsters, Wilmington’s Sophie Huffman and Blanchester’s Brayden Sipple. The magazine’s cover story is on Sipple, who will be going for Clinton County’s all-time basketball scoring record this season. The record is currently held by Wilmington High School graduate Jarron Cumberland.

The News Journal’s annual Winter Sports Outlook is inside today’s paper packed with information and photos of Clinton County’s high school basketball, bowling, swimming and wrestling teams. Shown are local hoopsters, Wilmington’s Sophie Huffman and Blanchester’s Brayden Sipple. The magazine’s cover story is on Sipple, who will be going for Clinton County’s all-time basketball scoring record this season. The record is currently held by Wilmington High School graduate Jarron Cumberland. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/11/web1_Bball-composite.jpg The News Journal’s annual Winter Sports Outlook is inside today’s paper packed with information and photos of Clinton County’s high school basketball, bowling, swimming and wrestling teams. Shown are local hoopsters, Wilmington’s Sophie Huffman and Blanchester’s Brayden Sipple. The magazine’s cover story is on Sipple, who will be going for Clinton County’s all-time basketball scoring record this season. The record is currently held by Wilmington High School graduate Jarron Cumberland. News Journal file photos