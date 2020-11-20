TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Friday, Nov. 20, the 325th day of 2020. There are 41 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 20, 2000, lawyers for Al Gore and George W. Bush battled before the Florida Supreme Court over whether the presidential election recount should be allowed to continue.

On this date:

In 1945, 22 former Nazi officials went on trial before an international war crimes tribunal in Nuremberg, Germany. (Almost a year later, the International Military Tribune sentenced 12 of the defendants to death; seven received prison sentences ranging from 10 years to life; three were acquitted.)

In 1947, Britain’s future queen, Princess Elizabeth, married Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy held a news conference in which he announced the end of the naval quarantine of Cuba imposed during the missile crisis, and the signing of an executive order prohibiting discrimination in federal housing facilities.

In 1969, the Nixon administration announced a halt to residential use of the pesticide DDT as part of a total phaseout.

In 1985, the first version of Microsoft’s Windows operating system, Windows 1.0, was officially released.

In 2003, Michael Jackson was booked on suspicion of child molestation in Santa Barbara, Calif. (Jackson was later acquitted at trial.) Record producer Phil Spector was charged with murder in the shooting death of an actor, Lana Clarkson, at his home in Alhambra, California. (Spector’s first trial ended with a hung jury in 2007; he was convicted of second-degree murder in 2009 and sentenced to 19 years to life in prison.)

In 2009, holding back tears, Oprah Winfrey told her studio audience that she would end her talk show in 2011 after a quarter-century on the air.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Estelle Parsons is 93. Comedian Dick Smothers is 82. President-elect Joe Biden is 78. Singer Norman Greenbaum is 78. Actor Veronica Hamel is 77. Singer Joe Walsh is 73. Actor Bo Derek is 64. Former NFL player Mark Gastineau is 64. Rapper Mike D (The Beastie Boys) is 55. Actor Joel McHale is 49. Country singer Dierks Bentley is 45. Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Dawes is 44. Country singer Josh Turner is 43.