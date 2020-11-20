Leaf it to the city

City of Wilmington workers were picking up leaves Friday in the Southridge Subdivision of the city’s southwest quadrant. In the photo, they are collecting leaves that residents have raked into piles on their yards near the edge of the curb. The city asks residents to not rake your leaves into the street, and to make sure that there are no branches, rocks, trash or other debris in leaf piles, as that could damage equipment and cause delays. The city is making three rounds through each quadrant. Up-to-date information can be found at www.wilmingtonoh.org or contact the Streets Department at 937-382-6339.

