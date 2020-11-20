Local Briefs: Upcoming township, library board meetings

Library board meeting slated

The Wilmington Public Library Board of Trustees meeting will be online at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Liberty trustees set meeting

Liberty Township Board of Trustees changed its meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 25 to Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 a.m. at the Liberty Township Building, 7277 N. St Rt 134.

Richland trustees meet Nov. 25

A Richland Township Board of Trustees meeting has been rescheduled because the normal schedule date falls on Thanksgiving Day. The new date and time is 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25 at the Richland Township Hall, 330 N. College St., Sabina.