Super-cold freezer headed to Clinton County Health Department

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Health Department will be acquiring two freezers to hold the eagerly awaited COVID-19 vaccine, including a specialized freezer.

The specialized freezer is an ultra-low temperature freezer. It has a temperature rating in the range of -50° Celsius to -86° Celsius.

The other is a “regular” cold vaccine freezer, said Clinton County Health Commissioner Pam Bauer.

“There are different COVID-19 vaccines by different manufacturers that have different cold holding temperatures. This will help us prepare for whatever vaccine we may receive,” Bauer said.

The promising Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine needs to be stored at minus 70 Celsius. The promising Moderna vaccine needs to be stored at the less cold temperature of minus 20 Celsius.

The ultra-low temperature freezer has a price tag of $12,000. Clinton County commissioners on Wednesday approved the use of CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) money for this specialized freezer.

The manufacturer is VWR International LLC, which is headquartered in Pennsylvania. Bauer anticipates delivery in two to six weeks. She noted they are in high demand.

The regular cold vaccine freezer has a temperature rating in the range of -28° Celsius to -15° Celsius. Its price tag is $1,686.

