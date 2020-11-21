Woman to prison; sold drugs near McClain HS

A Greenfield woman was convicted on four counts of an original 11-count indictment Thursday in the Highland County Court of Common Pleas, netting her four back-to-back prison sentences totaling 36 months.

Sidney N. Binegar, 23, Greenfield, pled guilty on Oct. 8 to four counts of drug trafficking in the vicinity of McClain High School, all third-degree felonies.

In the court’s bill of particulars, it was stated that on four separate occasions, two confidential informants made drug buys from Binegar in the doorway of the block building on a property at 631 South St. in Greenfield.

The bill said the drug transactions occurred on Jan. 26-28 and on Feb. 1, 2020, and that the building where they took place was located within 1,000 feet of McClain High School.

In the court’s judgment entry of confinement, Binegar was convicted on twin counts of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine in the vicinity of a school, which the bill of particulars said occurred on Jan. 26 and Jan. 28, 2020.

Two other counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a school are said to have occurred on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28, 2020.

Each of the four counts carries a nine-month prison sentence, which the judgment entry ordered to be served consecutively for a total of 36 months at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville.

The entry also ordered that she pay restitution of $100 to the Highland County Task Force, and be given 11 days credit for jail time already served.

