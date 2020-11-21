Sons of Union Veterans of Civil War elects officers

Henry Casey Camp 92 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) has elected and installed their officers for 2021. Installing officer during the ceremonies was Michael Spaulding, Commander of the Ohio Department Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW).

The camp officers for 2021 are: Joe Daugherty, Commander; David Meister, Senior Vice Commander; Shane Milburn, Secretary, Robert E. Grim, Treasurer; and Shawn A. Cox, Patriotic Instructor.

Spaulding praised the camp members for their outstanding efforts in helping preserve the history of the American Civil War and helping preserve the heritage of the brave men who saved our Union of States.

Spaulding also gave special recognition to Jordan Milburn, who was named the nation’s most outstanding SUVCW Junior Member at the SUVCW’s National Encampment. Jordan Milburn and Shawn Cox also received certificates of appreciation for their participation as members of the National Encampment Color Guard.

The camp is named in honor of Henry Casey, a Civil War Medal of Honor recipient who lived in Fayette County. The SUVCW is a congressionally chartered organization dedicated to preserving the heritage of the Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.) and the men who served in the Union military forces during the Civil War.

Several of the Henry Casey Camp members also belong to the Sons of Veterans Reserve (SVR) which is the uniformed division of the SUVCW and participate in ceremonies dressed in their Civil War uniforms.

The local SVR unit is Company C, 20th Ohio Volunteer Infantry. The unit is named in honor of the unit Henry Casey served in during the Civil War. ,

The unit is commanded by Captain Shane Milburn, who also serves as the adjutant of the SVR 3rd Military District which encompasses Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Michigan. The national commanding general of the SVR is Robert E. Grim who is also a Past National Commander-in-Chief of the SUVCW.

