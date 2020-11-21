Holiday at the Creek craft fair & much much more today and Sunday at Caesar Creek Flea Market

WILMINGTON — A special — and safe — holiday shopping event continues today (Saturday) and Sunday featuring many local crafters and more at Holidays at the Creek craft fair hosted by the News Journal. It features about 40 vendors from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Caesar Creek Flea Market at 7763 SR 73.

Also featured are 50/50 raffles and raffle baskets with profits from those going to the Clinton County Ho Ho Shop!

And there are sanitizing stations and other safety measures in place. For more info, visit https://bit.ly/2FZOHXs .

And of course the hundreds of regular vendors are open for business at Caesar Creek Flea Market!

Vendors registered for Holidays at the Creak are:

• Color Street- Kara Williamson

• Literally Cooking with Pampered Chef

• PM Crafty Foxes

• Leslie’s Lavish Bombs

• Amy Foster

• Ashley’s Treats & Tees

• Back Home LLC

• Backporch Primitives

• Basket Treasures

• Designed For You

• Grandma’s Wreaths & Creations

• Make It Make Scents Candles

• Mama B’s Candles

• Mamaw’s Crafts

• Phyllis Cocklin

• Possibili-tee

• SKM Creations

• Virginia Shiveley

• BeKind Crafts

• Boll Bling (Paparazzi)

• Cathy’s Mary Kay

• Cheryl & Matt Louallen

• Flickers West Candles & Crafts

• Glam Jam

• His & Hers Creations

• Jeane & Melissa’s Creations

• Jen’s Fluid Art/Arts & Crafts by Jenna

• Mom Life Designs

• Not Your Granny’s Tees

• Our Cakery Cottage

• Modern Grey Displays

• Pink Zebra, Independent Consultant

• Tammy & Beth Ann’s home decor

• The Wagon Wheel

• The Yellow Awning Fashion

• This That and Whatever

• Tupperware

• Independent Scentsy Consultant- Carrie Klontz

• Off the Hook Creations by Lisa

• Gigi’s Gems

— — —

Photos by Tom Barr | News Journal