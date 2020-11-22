OSHP investigating crash of semi-truck and ambulance in Warren County

LEBANON, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash Sunday at approximately 11:05 a.m. on State Route 48 at Miller Road in the City of Lebanon.

Preliminary investigation revealed Lebanon Medic Ryan Dolley, 20, of Miamisburg, operated a 2006 Freightliner ambulance westbound on Miller Road with emergency lights and siren activated. Monte Wiederhold, 64, of Lebanon, operated a 2000 Western Star semi south on State Route 48 and struck the ambulance within the intersection, the OSHP reported.

The Freightliner ambulance overturned, striking a curb and a metal utility pole. The Western Star semi jackknifed and came to final rest on the southwest corner of the intersection.

Ryan Dolley, the driver of the ambulance, was transported to the Atrium Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Emily Reynolds, the passenger, was also transported to the Atrium Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, the OSHP stated.

Monte Wiederhold, the driver of the semi, was not injured.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected and the crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol-Lebanon Post.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/11/web1_Ohio-State-Highway-Patrol-2.jpg