12 days of Christmas for 12 kids

The News Journal donated a booth to the Clinton County Ho Ho Shop during the weekend Holidays at the Creek craft fair hosted by the News Journal at Caesar Creek Flea Market. Between booth traffic, the raffle items donated by the vendors, and a 50/50 raffle, we were able to help a total of 12 kids that will get Christmas presents this year. Pictured are the Ho Ho Shop’s Jaysha Milburn (middle), with the News Journal’s Tina Wells (left) and Elizabeth Huber, as well as donated items for the raffle. If you would like to make a donation or sponsor a child, email clintoncountyhohoshop@gmail.com or call 937-383-4646.

