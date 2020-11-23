Blan PD: Domestic violence suspect had drugs, paraphernalia

BLANCHESTER — A man was arrested for domestic violence in an apartment that contained drug paraphernalia and suspected illegal drugs, according to police.

Late Thursday morning police were called to Apt. B, 126 S. Broadway Street, on a report of a domestic dispute, according to a news release from Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

He stated that officers spoke to the residents of the apartment who were identified as Ronald Rowley, 54, and Kimberly Begley, 34.

“While inside the apartment, officers observed drug paraphernalia in plain view and drops of fresh blood on the floor,” said Reinbolt. “After speaking with both parties, Rowley was arrested for domestic violence based on evidence that he shoved Begley into a wall during an argument. When searched, he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and in excess of $500 cash.

“Ptl. Kristen Jeffers put Rowley into a police cruiser to take him to the county jail,” Reinbolt continued. “On the way, Rowley stated he had been stabbed, but claimed it was not related to the domestic dispute. Ptl. Jeffers met an ambulance in Wilmington and Rowley was taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital where he was found to be suffering an apparent stab would to the abdomen, which he insisted was accidentally inflicted.”

Reinbolt said Rowley was released from custody and transferred by ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital for surgery.

Sgt. Brian Noah then applied for and was issued a search warrant for the premises of Apt. B, 126 S. Broadway Street, said Reinbolt.

“Additional Blanchester police personnel were called into work from home, and the apartment was searched,” the chief said. “Inside the apartment officers found more than a dozen hypodermic needles, numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia, a moderate quantity of suspected methamphetamine, and Narcan, a drug used to reverse the effects of an overdose.”

Reinbolt said, “The contraband was seized and will be sent to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Laboratory for examination. He said the case will be forwarded to Prosecuting Attorney Andrew McCoy for his review once the results of the laboratory examination are received.

“It should be noted that the apartment is on the second floor of Ron’s Place bar, but the tavern is operated by a lessee and therefore has no connection to the second floor apartments,” Reinbolt noted.

