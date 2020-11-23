Municipal court judge hands down sentences

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Nov. 9, 2020 and Nov. 20, 2020:

• Emily Miller, 21, of New Vienna, resisting arrest, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $750, assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges of drug possession and two counts of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

• Jack Steed, 46, of Wilmington, four counts of theft, trespassing, sentenced to 43 days in jail, fined $1,250, assessed $675 court costs. Steed must have no contact with the victims, no contact with any vacant home in Wilmington, and pay $33.27 in restitution. Three additional trespassing charges and a fifth theft charge were dismissed.

• Antwan Morris, 25, of Wilmington, hit-skip, sentenced to 60 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from Nov. 18, 2020 to Nov. 18, 2022, fined $750, assessed $135 court costs. Morris must have no contact with the victim. Additional charges of failure to control and no operator’s license were dismissed.

• Sirenity Sottlemire, 29, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, complicity, sentenced to 21 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Sottlemire must have no contact with the victim. A criminal mischief charge was dismissed.

• Dylan Payne, 28, of Xenia, child endangerment, sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Payne must commit no further offenses for two years and non-reporting probation.

• Heather Browning, 48, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Nov. 17, 2020 to Nov. 17, 2022, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. The operator’s license was destroyed, driving privileges granted effective Nov. 30, 2020. Browning must take part in reporting probation and a three-day residential driver intervention program. Additional charges of O.V.I.-under the influence and ACDA were dismissed.

• Corey Brock, 36, of Martinsville, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Brock must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. An ACDA charge and seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Jonathan Thomas, 35, Hinckley, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Thomas must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. An ALS suspension charge was dismissed.

• Austin Lamb, 22, of Clarksville, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Lamb must take part in a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. Additional charges of failure to control and no operator’s license were dismissed.

• Conard Ashmore, 28, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Ashmore must take part in a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated.

• Michael Coldiron, 41, of Blanchester, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Coldiron must take part in a three-day residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine.

• Maxwell Sill, 29, of Blanchester, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), assessed $135 court costs. Sill must have no contact with the victim and must commit no further offenses for two years. A telecommunication harassment charge was dismissed.

By John Hamilton

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

