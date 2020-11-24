TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 24, the 329th day of 2020. There are 37 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 24, 1859, British naturalist Charles Darwin published “On the Origin of Species,” which explained his theory of evolution by means of natural selection.

On this date:

In 1865, Mississippi became the first Southern state to enact laws which came to be known as “Black Codes” aimed at limiting the rights of newly freed Blacks; other states of the former Confederacy soon followed.

In 1963, Jack Ruby shot and mortally wounded Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, in a scene captured on live television.

In 1971, a hijacker calling himself “Dan Cooper” (but who became popularly known as “D.B. Cooper”) parachuted from a Northwest Orient Airlines 727 over the Pacific Northwest after receiving $200,000 in ransom; his fate remains unknown.

In 1974, the bone fragments of a 3.2 million-year-old hominid were discovered by scientists in Ethiopia; the skeletal remains were nicknamed “Lucy.”

In 1987, the United States and the Soviet Union agreed on terms to scrap shorter- and medium-range missiles.

In 1991, rock singer Freddie Mercury died in London at age 45 of AIDS-related pneumonia.

In 2000, the U.S. Supreme Court stepped into the bitter, overtime struggle for the White House, agreeing to consider George W. Bush’s appeal against the hand recounting of ballots in Florida.

In 2014, it was announced that a grand jury in St. Louis County, Missouri, had decided against indicting Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson in the death of Michael Brown; the decision enraged protesters who set fire to buildings and cars and looted businesses in the area where Brown had been fatally shot.

Today’s Birthdays: Basketball Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson is 82. Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue is 80. Rock drummer Pete Best is 79. Actor-comedian Billy Connolly is 78. Former White House press secretary Marlin Fitzwater is 78. Singer Lee Michaels is 75. Actor Stanley Livingston is 70. Actor-comedian Brad Sherwood is 56. Actor Colin Hanks is 43. Actor Katherine Heigl is 42.