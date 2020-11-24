Clinton County posts 5.2 percent unemployment rate

Clinton County’s unemployment rate markedly improved in October to 5.2 percent, according to monthly data released Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The jobless rate in Clinton County had been 7.9 percent in September, so October’s rate involves a welcome improvement of 2.7 percentage points.

The state agency estimated there were an even 1,000 unemployed people in Clinton County in October — 400 fewer than the prior month.

Clinton County’s October jobless rate of 5.2 percent matches up with the state of Ohio’s 5.2 percent rate in the same month (for consistency, neither rate is seasonably adjusted).

All six of the counties that touch Clinton County posted lower October unemployment rates than Clinton County’s. Both Warren and Greene Counties recorded 4.1 percent rates; Clermont County had a 4.2 percent rate; Fayette County registered a 4.6 percent rate; Highland County came in at 5 percent; and Brown County’s rate was 5.1 percent.

At the depth of the COVID-impacted economy this year, Clinton County recorded an April unemployment rate of 17.2 percent, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. By May, that had improved to 12.9 percent.

