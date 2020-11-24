WPD arrests man on multiple charges

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 37-year-old male from Detroit, Michigan for alleged falsification, criminal tool possession, and attempting to commit a crime-theft at 6:55 p.m. on Nov. 21. Police were responding to a store on South South Street in reference to the suspect attempting to returns items with a fake receipt and he was also allegedly shoplifting, according to the report. Police also collected a urine sample, five money bags, and two titles to a motor vehicle from Detroit. Drugs were suspected to have been in use.

• Police arrested a 24-year-old male for alleged improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle after a traffic stop on Rombach Avenue at 12:31 a.m. on Nov. 22. Police collected a 9mm handgun as evidence. The vehicle was stopped for multiple marked lane violations and reckless driving.

• Police arrested a 20-year-old male for allegedly obstructing official business and resisting arrest at 10:34 p.m. on Nov. 20 on Columbus Street.

• Police arrested a 37-year-old male for alleged criminal trespass at 11:17 a.m. on Nov. 18 on Xenia Avenue.

• Police arrested a subject for alleged O.V.I. at 6:55 p.m. on Nov. 19 around South South Street and State Route 134 South in Wilmington. No further details were listed.

• At 5:06 p.m. on Nov. 21, police received a theft report occurring at a business at the 1600 block of Rombach Avenue. Two packs of white t-shirts were the reported stolen item.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

