More sentenced in municipal court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Nov. 9, 2020 and Nov. 20, 2020:

• Brady Yaden, 23, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, two counts of driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $405 court costs.

• Taylor George, 29, of Blanchester, trespassing, sentenced to five days in jail, assessed $135 court costs. George must have no contact with the incident location.

• William Fix, 52, of Wilmington, theft, driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to three days in jail, fined $500, assessed $270 court costs. Fix must have no contact with the victim. A driving under suspension-financial charge was dismissed.

• Michael Little, 22, of Jamestown, theft, left of center, sentenced to three days in jail, fined $300, assessed $270 court costs. Little must have no contact with the victim. Two marijuana possession charges and a drug paraphernalia charge were dismissed.

• John Kirk, 56, of Lebanon, trespassing, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $270 court costs. Kirk must have no contact with the incident location, must commit no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation. Two additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to reinstate charges, a distracted driver charge, a going 63 in a 55 mph speed zone charge, and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Breanna Burke, 19, of Wilmington, assault. Burke was remanded to the jail without bond. The sentence is pending. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Kenneth Shutts, 39, of Middletown, child endangerment, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Joshua Smith, 27, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Justin Bernard, 40, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Erika Wells, 24, of Williamsburg, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Mykal Montgomery, 23, of Cuba, drug paraphernalia, open container, fined $400, assessed $270.

• Michael Mountjoy, 55, of Wilmington, trespassing, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs.

• Nichlaus Jordan, 24, of New Albany, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Jordan.

• Elijah Carson, 19, of Dayton, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Carson.

• Jay Palmer, 46, of Fayetteville, assault. Sentencing continued to Dec. 10.

