Throwback (a day early): Supporting the cause

The News Journal presents “Throwback Wednesday” due to no paper this Thursday, Thanksgiving Day.

These are some highlights from the News Journal on November 24, 1953:

National headlines

• ‘Korean Cease-Fire Zone Set Up; War Continues’

“MUNSAN, Korea (AP) — Armistice negotiators at Pan Mun Jon, Korea reached complete agreement on a buffer zone which roughly follows the present battlefield across the peninsula. An official United Nations spokesman said the Allies hope to see an end of the Korean conflict by Christmas, but heavy ground and air action continued.”

Locally

• ‘125 Fewer Clinton County Farms, But More Pork’

“The number of farms in Clinton County decreased by 125 during the five years from 1945 to 1950, and over half of the farm land in the county is owned by farm operators, according to the 1950 preliminary census of agriculture just released by the Bureau of the Census. There were 1,827 farms in the county in 1950, and the total land area of the county was 265,680 acres, of which 92.6 percent is in farms. The average size of farms increased 2.1 acres to 133.6 acres.

“Swine population jumped 60,000 in the five years to 141,493.”

• In basketball, New Vienna High School edged Tecumseh (formerly Olive Branch) 54-52 as Jim Turner and Dean Cluxton scored 15 points each, with Larry Johnson scoring 12. The Sabina Merchants independent team defeated Bowersville 70-47 led by Jimmy Morris’ 19 points and Bob Talmage’s 17.

• Ohio State and Michigan were set for their annual football clash, although both had sub-par seasons with the Buckeyes’ record 4-2-2 and the Wolverines 3-5.

• Mrs. Mary McVey and Mrs. Fred Matthews were November hostesses to the East End Harmony Club. Officers named were Outgoing President Mrs. C.D. Bobbitt, Incoming President Mrs. Gusta Snyder, Vice President Mrs. Thurman Miller, Secretary Mrs. N.R. Tucker, Assistant Secretary Mrs. C.O. Temple, Treasurer Mrs. Frank Steele Jr., Assistant Treasurer Mrs. Ferne Lieurance and Reporter Mrs. Laura Collett.

• Mrs. D. Robert Conard and Mrs. Robert Henry Jr. entertained the Modern Mothers Club along with attendees, President Mrs. Herbert Harvey, and Mrs. Marvin Bennett, Mrs. Philip Bishop, Mrs. Robert Hart, Mrs. Conard Hartman, Mrs. Herman Johnson, Mrs. Frank Pond Jr., Mrs. Gene Stanforth and Mrs. Robert Klettner.

• Coming soon to the Murphy Theatre were Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron in “An American In Paris” followed by Marlon Brando and Vivien Leigh in “A Streetcar Named Desire.”

City of Wilmington officials purchase war stamps at the Lamax Theatre. Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/11/web1_IMG_7437.jpg City of Wilmington officials purchase war stamps at the Lamax Theatre. Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. Clinton County Historical Society