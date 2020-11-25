Spotlight shines on WHS’ Claire Burns

Wilmington High School junior Claire Burns was recognized at this week’s board of education meeting. Behind her is Athletic Director Troy Diels who described her as one of the major highlights from the WHS fall sports season. Burns was a state qualifier in tennis — the first WHS and Clinton County girls tennis player to qualify for state. Sporting a 29-6 season won-loss record, she currently ranks second in all-time wins with 80, closely trailing Allison Brooks’ 85 victories. Burns has twice been selected as the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference (SBAAC) Player of the Year, and earned the Greater Cincinnati Tennis Coach Association Distinguished Player of the Year Award. Diels said, “On top of being a very successful tennis player, Claire Burns is an even better student and overall person.”

Wilmington High School junior Claire Burns was recognized at this week’s board of education meeting. Behind her is Athletic Director Troy Diels who described her as one of the major highlights from the WHS fall sports season. Burns was a state qualifier in tennis — the first WHS and Clinton County girls tennis player to qualify for state. Sporting a 29-6 season won-loss record, she currently ranks second in all-time wins with 80, closely trailing Allison Brooks’ 85 victories. Burns has twice been selected as the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference (SBAAC) Player of the Year, and earned the Greater Cincinnati Tennis Coach Association Distinguished Player of the Year Award. Diels said, “On top of being a very successful tennis player, Claire Burns is an even better student and overall person.” https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/11/web1_burns.jpg Wilmington High School junior Claire Burns was recognized at this week’s board of education meeting. Behind her is Athletic Director Troy Diels who described her as one of the major highlights from the WHS fall sports season. Burns was a state qualifier in tennis — the first WHS and Clinton County girls tennis player to qualify for state. Sporting a 29-6 season won-loss record, she currently ranks second in all-time wins with 80, closely trailing Allison Brooks’ 85 victories. Burns has twice been selected as the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference (SBAAC) Player of the Year, and earned the Greater Cincinnati Tennis Coach Association Distinguished Player of the Year Award. Diels said, “On top of being a very successful tennis player, Claire Burns is an even better student and overall person.” Gary Huffenberger | News Journal