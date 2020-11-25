Authorities: Wilmington man among victims in Dayton triple-homicide

DAYTON, Ohio — Three men were found shot to death inside a Dayton home in what authorities stated may have been a targeted attack involving robbery and possibly drugs.

Police found the bodies after they were called to the home around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed to the News Journal that one of the victims was Justin Wilson, 37, of West Vine Street in Wilmington.

The other victims were Michael Jackson, 48, of the address where the incident occurred, 2654 N. Gettysburg Ave.; and Dontay Alston, 45, of Rugby Road, Dayton.

One man is in custody as the case remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.

