Authorities: 15th Clinton Countian dies from COVID-19

WILMINGTON —A 15th Clinton County resident has died due to COVID-19, the Clinton County Health District and State of Ohio reported Wednesday.

The victim was a man in his 50s, stated Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer. No other information on the victim is available.

Clinton County has had a total of 1,091 cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday’s update by the State of Ohio, with 81 hospitalizations.

The 15 local victims and the date each was reported:

• July 10 — a man in his 80s

• July 14 — a woman in her 30s

• July 21 — a man in his 70s

• July 21 — a man in his 80s

• July 27 — a woman in her 70s

• July 29 — a woman in her 90s

• Aug. 25 — a man in his 70s

• Aug. 26 — a woman in her 70s

• Aug. 27 — a woman in her 80s

• Sept. 3 — a male in his 60s

• Sept. 3 — a woman in her 80s

• Sept. 9 — a man in his 70s

• Sept. 10 — a man in his 60s

• Nov. 6 — a woman in her 60s

• Nov. 25 — a man in his 50s

The News Journal reported late last week that Clinton County at the time had over 400 known active cases, and since Nov. 13, CCHD disease investigators are interviewing over 40 cases per day.

“Staffing has been expanded from four individuals conducting both disease investigation and contact tracing to seven disease investigators and four contact tracers,” Walker-Bauer said then. “The extra staffing is being currently supported by internal staff members from other CCHD programs areas including: Administration, Environmental Health programming, Health Education, Home Visiting programming, Vital Statistics and WIC programming.

“Several Environmental Health inspection programs have been suspended with the exception of those involving business commerce activities including plumbing, home sewage systems and private drinking water.”

