Community Calendar


Upcoming local in-person public events are listed below. We recommend you check with each individual event/organization for updates on changes, cancellations or postponements, and for information on safety requirements (masks, social distancing, etc.) for any events you plan to attend.

Monday, Nov. 30

Blood drive at SRWW Joint Fire District by Community Blood Center 3:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at 179 South Jackson St., Sabina. Everyone who registers to donate will receive free testing for COVID-19 antibodies. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Wilmington community blood drive sponsored by CMH noon-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9 in the Wilmington Municipal Building Moyer Community Room, 69 N. South St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive free testing for COVID-19 antibodies and the long-sleeve “Hometown Hero” t-shirt. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

