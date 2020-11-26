Community Calendar

Upcoming local in-person public events are listed below. We recommend you check with each individual event/organization for updates on changes, cancellations or postponements, and for information on safety requirements (masks, social distancing, etc.) for any events you plan to attend.

Monday, Nov. 30

• Blood drive at SRWW Joint Fire District by Community Blood Center 3:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at 179 South Jackson St., Sabina. Everyone who registers to donate will receive free testing for COVID-19 antibodies. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

ˆ

Wednesday, Dec. 9

• Wilmington community blood drive sponsored by CMH noon-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9 in the Wilmington Municipal Building Moyer Community Room, 69 N. South St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive free testing for COVID-19 antibodies and the long-sleeve “Hometown Hero” t-shirt. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.