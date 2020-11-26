CCSO reports: Deputies make arrests; thefts probed

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 58-year-old Martinsville man for allegedly violating a protection order at 7:13 p.m. on Nov. 19. According to the report, deputies responded to a verbal domestic incident on Jonesboro Road in Martinsville. A woman was listed as the victim.

• Deputies arrested a 27-year-old Cuba male who had an active arrest warrant during a traffic stop around U.S. 68 North and New Burlington Road in Liberty Township. Deputies later discovered a clear plastic bag containing suspected narcotics in the back seat floorboard where the suspect was sitting in the squad car.

• At 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 17, deputies discovered a 46-year-old Kettering male in possession of a “crystal substance.” The substance was submitted to a lab for analysis. The incident was at the 8200 block of U.S. 68 North in Union Township.

• At 10:29 a.m. on Nov. 14, two Sabina males, ages 64 and 67, reported multiple items were stolen from the garage at the Dakin Chapel Road residence they were renting out. The report lists the following as stolen items: a 350-gallon fuel tank, an aluminum racing seat, two pro poller tires — 30.5×32, two aluminum rings for tires, two aluminum side shields, an international hang on weight 100×12, a racing motor, front mag wheels and miscellaneous components, two magnets, an engine stand, and two miscellaneous tools.

• At 8:19 a.m. on Nov. 19, a 65-year-old male reported two catalytic converters were stolen from his West Curry Road residence in Wilmington/Liberty Township.

• At 11:04 a.m. on Nov. 14, deputies made contact with two subjects who into a Shawnee Trace Road in Blanchester/Marion Township residence. According to the report, upon making contact with the driver (a 42-year-old Goshen female) was found to not be in possession of a valid license. Two bags of an unknown substance and a unknown substance wrapped in paper were discovered. They were suspected to be narcotics. A 44-year-old Wilmington male was also listed as a suspect.

• At 1:58 p.m. on Nov. 16, a 34-year-old Vernon Township female reported her ex-boyfriend (a 43-year-old Hillsboro man) stole her vehicle’s license plate sometime between the report date and Oct. 16.

• At 8:41 a.m. on Nov. 18, a 37-year-old Washington Township male reported his spouse (a 35-year-old female) took several items, including medication, from their residence.

• At 7:57 p.m. on Nov. 14, a 54-year-old Sabina female reported a Nintendo Switch and games were stolen from her. A 29-year-old male was listed as a suspect.

• At 3:07 p.m. on Nov. 14, deputies were dispatched to a Hiatt Road residence in Clarksville on a theft report. A 43-year-old female resident reported two CD players — Sony and Kenwood brands — were stolen between Nov. 8 and Nov 12.

• At 3:42 p.m. on Nov. 18, deputies responded to a residence in State Route 134 South in Washington Township on a theft report. A 45-year-old female was listed as the victim. $20 is listed as being stolen. Two Wilmington subjects — a 25-year-old male and a 20-year-old female — are listed as suspects.

• At 6:47 p.m. on Nov. 15, deputies responded to a business on SR 73 South in Union Township on a criminal mischief report. A New Vienna male was listed as the victim. A padlock was found damaged, according to the report.

• At 12:58 p.m. on Nov. 19, a 52-year-old Wilmington male reported someone was using his identity to file for unemployment benefits.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

