Ohio: 17,000 new cases of COVID-19 in 2 days

COLUMBUS –The state’s two-day total of positive COVID-19 cases was 17,065, according to the Ohio Department of Health Friday afternoon. This number captures reported positive cases from Thanksgiving Day and today (Friday).

The daily average for cases reported for the past seven days is 9,197 cases.The data compiled by ODH also shows 72 deaths and 474 new hospitalizations were reported during this two-day period.

The daily average for deaths reported for the past seven days is 56. The daily average for hospitalizations reported during the past seven days is 286, the state reports.

Increased case numbers and hospitalizations during the past month are impacting the state’s healthcare system. These increasing case numbers and hospitalizations are reflected in this week’s Public Health Advisory System that shows four counties: Franklin, Lake, Lorain, and Montgomery at the highest risk level (purple).

Eleven counties also moved to the watch list on the Public Health Advisory System this week. These counties meet enough indicators to be considered at risk level 4 or purple, because of the sustained impact on healthcare utilization.

However, the system requires them to meet these criteria for two weeks in a row to ensure a consistent trend in the data before they become purple.

On the watch list are: Adams, Clermont, Hamilton, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Warren, and Wood counties.

Ten of the 11 counties on the watch list are in the Akron and Cincinnati regions, which now have fewer adult ICU beds available.This is largely due to increases in COVID-19 ICU patients.

More information on the overall numbers can be found on the coronavirus.ohio.gov website

