SSCC Foundation, NCB offer scholarship

The Southern State Community College Foundation has partnered with National Cooperative Bank (NCB) to offer a new scholarship opportunity for students of color.

The NCB Minority Excellence Scholarship fund has been established to demonstrate NCB’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in the southern Ohio region and support the pursuit of education for all people.

The purpose of the NCB Minority Excellence Scholarship is to financially support deserving students of color attending Southern State Community College majoring in Accounting, Business, Computer Technology or taking general courses with the long-term goal of obtaining a bachelor’s degree in a similar field.

Awards are granted based on minority status and financial need. Defined students of color are students who self-identify as Black, Mexican American, Latinx, Asian, Native American, and/or a mix of the aforementioned racial identities.

Please visit https://www.sscc.edu/financialaid/scholarships.shtml#sscc-foundation for more information on scholarship opportunities at SSCC.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/11/web1_SSCC-logo.jpg