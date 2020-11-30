Authorities: One of 3 men convicted in shooting incident violates probation

WILMINGTON — A recently convicted participant in a shooting death is already back in jail for an alleged probation violation.

Corey Ruffner, 23, is scheduled for a probation revocation hearing on Dec. 8 in Clinton County Common Pleas Court. This was done after discovering he had tested positive for Oxycodone and “allegedly admitting to ingesting a Percocet tablet for which he had no prescription,” according to court documents.

Ruffner pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter in September for shooting death of 23-year-old Layne Hall in January.

Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck originally sentenced Ruffner to two years of community control, requiring that he wear a GPS tracking device from the court supervision staff. Ruffner was also required to follow all the house arrest rules, not leave his residence without appropriate supervision or permission, and take part in the STAR community program for six months.

During the sentencing in October, Rudduck referenced Ruffner’s compliance with the law enforcement investigation as to why he did not receive any jail time.

According to court records, Ruffner reported to the supervision department on Nov. 16 to have his GPS removed, be transported to Clinton County Jail for incarceration until a bed at STAR was available on Nov. 18.

Magistrate Helen Rowlands found probable cause to believe Ruffner had violated his community control during a hearing on Nov. 18.

Ruffner was one of four suspects charged in relation to Hall’s death.

The other three are Kevin Noe Jr., 22, Christian Terry, 22, and Joshua Williams, 18.

Noe and Terry, respectively, pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter, dismissing other charges of murder and robbery.

Noe received three years of community control. Terry received a two-year prison sentence.

Williams now faces charges of “using a firearm in connection with a crime of violence” and drug possession with intent to distribute in U.S. District Court — Southern District of Ohio (Cincinnati). A trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 22, 2021.

