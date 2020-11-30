Local Briefs: BOE sets post-election audit; Clark Twp. to meet

BOE sets post-election audit

The Clinton County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4 for the purpose of a Nov. 3 General Election post-election audit and any other business that may come before the board.

The meeting will be held in the Clinton County Board of Elections Office, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 4, Wilmington.

Clark Twp. to meet

Clark Township Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 in the township building. The purpose is to approve fire and EMS equipment purchases.