2 more COVID-19 deaths in county; Ohio tops 421K total cases

Two more deaths of Clinton Countians from COVID-19 were reported over the weekend — two women in their 90s, according to the Clinton County Health District. This brings the reported death total to 17 in Clinton County. Shown are the statistics for Ohio reported by the state Monday afternoon.

