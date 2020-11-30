Several locals sentenced to jail terms

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Nov. 23, 2020 and Nov. 25, 2020:

• Benjamin Benningfield, 30, failure to comply, theft, resisting arrest, sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from Nov. 24, 2020 to Nov. 24, 2021, fined $750, assessed $135 court costs.

• Breanna Burke, 19, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 180 days in jail (176 days suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Burke must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $500 of the fine. Burke must have no contact with the victim.

• Robert Childers, 30, of Portsmouth, assault, sentenced to 180 days in jail (157 days suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Childers must take part in supervised probation.

• Andrew Calhoun, 37, of Wilmington, criminal damages, trespassing, sentenced to 90 days in jail (84 days suspended), fined $500, assessed $270 court costs. Calhoun must have no contact with or call the incident location and must take part in supervised probation. A menacing charge was dismissed.

• William Smithson, 43, of Wilmington, two counts of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $270 court costs. The physical control offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Smithson must take part in a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated.

• Craig Shaver, 42, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, failure to comply, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $750, assessed $270 court costs. Shaver must take part in supervised probation. A second drug instrument possession charge, a second failure to comply charge, and an obstructing official business charge were dismissed.

• Casey Moore, 26, of Batavia, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Moore must take part in a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Casey Wright, 35, of Hillsboro, obstructing official business, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Wright must commit on further offenses in Clinton County for two years.

• Donald Davison, 44, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Noah Schaap, 18, of Wilmington, hunting license violation. Schaap must not hunt or trap in Ohio pending further order. Sentencing has been stayed.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

