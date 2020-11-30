Community Calendar

Upcoming local in-person public events are listed below. We recommend you check with each individual event/organization for updates on changes, cancellations or postponements, and for information on safety requirements (masks, social distancing, etc.) for any events you plan to attend.

Thursday, Dec. 3

• Booklovers book discussion group at Fellowship Hall of Grace United Methodist Church, Blanchester,at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3 discussing “The Christmas Train” by David Baldacci. Anyone interested may call the Blanchester Public Library at 937-783-3585 to get a copy of the book or for information. New members welcome.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

• Wilmington community blood drive sponsored by CMH noon-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9 in the Wilmington Municipal Building Moyer Community Room, 69 N. South St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive free testing for COVID-19 antibodies and the long-sleeve “Hometown Hero” t-shirt. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.