CCSO reports: Man arrested with drugs, paraphernalia; thefts probed

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 26-year-old male from Moscow, Ohio for alleged drug paraphernalia and drug possession after a traffic stop around U.S. 68 East and East Champlin Road in Washington Township at 3:55 a.m. on Nov. 23. According to the report, deputies found a glass pipe with burnt residue. The report indicates the suspect didn’t have a valid driver’s license and had multiple warrants.

• At 8:52 p.m. on Nov. 22, a 44-year-old Wilmington female reported she was assaulted by a 58-year-old male at his residence in Union Township. The report indicates the victim had apparent minor injuries.

• At 9:55 a.m. on Nov. 23, deputies received a report of a tenant stealing electricity from a property on State Route 729 North in Sabina. The theft had taken place between April 29 and Nov. 20. A 48-year-old Sabina female was listed as the suspect.

• At 6:35 p.m. on Nov. 24, two subjects reported multiple items were stolen from a detached garage at the 100 block of South Broadway Street in Midland. The report lists an Xbox one game console, a PlayStation 4 game console, and a set of Craftsmen cordless drill toolset as the stolen items.

• At 10:52 a.m. on Nov. 19, a 71-year-old Adams Township male reported that money had been scammed from him. The report did not disclose the amount or how it was accomplished.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

