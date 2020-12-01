Grand jury indicts 2 Wilmington men in connection with alleged robbery

WILMINGTON — Two Wilmington men were indicted in connection with an alleged armed robbery in Liberty Township.

Stanley George Irwin, 43, is charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony (F1), and with felonious assault (F2). And Brent C. Kiphart, 46, is charged with complicity to aggravated robbery (F1), and with complicity to felonious assault (F2).

The incident reportedly occurred on Sept. 3, 2020. In terms of theft, a John Deere Gator was reported as stolen, and a John Deere Gator with the same serial number was reported recovered three days later.

A shell casing is listed in the original incident report as evidence. There is no mention in the report’s narrative of any injury.

The indictment document does not specify the make or model of the alleged gun, but the indictment does allege Irwin displayed the firearm, brandished it, indicated that he possessed it, or used it to facilitate the crime.

The indictment against Kiphart alleges he knowingly aided or abetted Irwin in committing aggravated robbery and in committing felonious assault.

Below are the names, ages and residences of other individuals indicted recently by a local grand jury, plus the indictment charge or charges. All the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

• David L. Sapp, 28 of Wilmington, was indicted on a count of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F5), and a count of aggravated possession of drugs (F5).

• Thomas D. Wilson, 45 of Wilmington, was indicted on a count of aggravated possession of drugs (F5).

• Donald L. McKeever, 62 of Wilmington, was indicted on a count of gross abuse of a corpse (F5).

• Ricky T. Williams, 55 of Lynchburg, was indicted on a count of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F5), and a count of aggravated possession of drugs (F3).

• Samantha Leigh Floyd, 35 of Wilmington, was indicted on a count of forgery (F5), and a count of theft (F5).

• John M. Harris II, 45 with an at-large address, was indicted on a count of aggravated possession of drugs (F5).

• Christopher S. Fogarty, 31 of the Leesburg area, was indicted on two counts of theft (F5s), and a count of misusing a credit card (M1).

• Judy K. Crum, 24 of Jamestown, was indicted on two counts of theft (F5s), and a count of misusing a credit card (M1).

• Jack L. Carroll, 48 of Westerville, was indicted on a count of having a weapon while under disability (F3).

• Amanda Lynn Quinlan, 37 of Cleveland, was indicted on a count of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle (F4).

• Sebastain Everett W. Dobbs, 27 of Xenia, was indicted on a count of failing to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (F3), a count of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle (F4), and a count of having a weapon while under disability (F3).

• Paige Lee Adams, 20 of Xenia, was indicted on a count of tampering with evidence (F3).

• Joey I. Vitale, 33 of Hamilton, was indicted on a count of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F3), a count of aggravated possession of drugs (F3), and a count of possessing cocaine (F5).

• Lori A. Brothers, 55 of New Vienna, was indicted on a count of aggravated possession of drugs (F5).

• Timothy S. Turner, 24 of the Leesburg area, was indicted on a count of aggravated possession of drugs (F3).

• Jerrica A. Dawson, 33 of the Seaman area, was indicted on a count of aggravated possession of drugs (F5).

• Julie B. Joyce, 35 of Wilmington, was indicted on a count of aggravated possession of drugs (F5).

• Nora L. Hensley Baker, 42 of Wilmington, was indicted on a count of aggravated possession of drugs (F5).

• Kourtney A. Kain, 24 of Wilmington, was indicted on a count of aggravated possession of drugs (F5).

• David Joseph Denney, 30 of Sabina, was indicted on a count of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F5).

• Jerry M. Pfister, 44 of Wilmington, was indicted on a count of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F5).

• Jeremy L. Rosenwirth, 39 of Wilmington, was indicted on a count of aggravated possession of drugs (F5).

• Clinton Neal Musselman, 36 of the Clarksville area, was indicted on a count of illegal cultivation of marijuana (F3), and a count of possessing marijuana (F3).

• Stephanie F. Moubray, 36 of the Martinsville area, was indicted on a count of aggravated possession of drugs (F5).

• Judy A. Hamm, 57 of the Midland area, was indicted on a count of tampering with evidence (F3), and a count of possessing criminal tools (M1).

• Jimmy R. Hamm, 64 of the Midland area, was indicted on a count of tampering with evidence (F3), and a count of possessing criminal tools (M1).

• Jimmy R. Hamm Jr., 31 of the Midland area, was indicted on a count of receiving stolen property (F4).

• Stephanie F. Moubray, 36 of the Martinsville area, was indicted on a count of breaking and entering (F5).

• Robbie L. McKinnon, 47 of Hillsboro, was indicted on a count of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F5).

• Tommie L. Robertson, 28 of Cincinnati, was indicted on a count of theft (F5).

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

