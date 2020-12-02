Posted on by

Snow? Just go with the flow

Shown are Autumn, Rory, Charlotte, Afton and Everett set for sledding.

Stella.


Alivia and Jaidyn.


Calvin.


Cora, Pearl and Gillian.


Jeremiah and Lev.


Layla with Yogi.


Paislee.


Pearl, with CJ.


Snowball fun with the Ruddles.


Old Glory waves through the snowy weather.


Tiny Olaf held by Hailey.


Ty.


Aaron.


Adalee.


Arabella and Paul.


Blake.


Braxton.


Eowyn the Irish wolfhound.


Hannah and Ephraim.


Harry, a 12-week-old corgi.


Laney.


Maze.


Noah.


Jessie, Paul and Clay.


We asked News Journal readers to submit photos of their kids and/or pets or anything else in the snow, and as always, you came through! Here are just a few; please see our Facebook page for many more.

