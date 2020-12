Blan Lions dinner canceled

The Blanchester Community Dinner, sponsored by the Blanchester Lions Club, is canceled for 2020.

“The health and safety of our community is the number-one priority and COVID-19 is still a threat to the public,” said the club’s Joyce Kelly. “The Blanchester Lions hope to be able to share a wonderful dinner and fellowship in 2021. We wish you all a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”