An activity ‘deer’ to them: Continental Manor residents, staff join the hunt

BLANCHESTER — A video recently filmed by Continental Manor Activity Director Lisa Beach went viral, with currently over 13 million views and growing quickly. “It has now gone worldwide with TV stations in the UK and Germany even showing it,” she said of the activity involving the Blanchester facility’s residents “hunting and “shooting” several “deer” (staff members). “The residents and staff had a really great time,” said Beach, as you can see from the video on Continental Manor’s Facebook page at https://bit.ly/3okNkmR .

— — —

Submitted photos