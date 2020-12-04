CARES funds still available for bars, restaurants in Ohio

There still are funds available in Ohio from the federal CARES Act to provide $2,500 assistance payments to on-premise liquor permit holders to help them through the financial difficulties they’ve experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted recently announced that less than half of the eligible permit holders have submitted an application for the Bar and Restaurant Assistance Fund. Roughly 30 different permit types, including bars, restaurants, breweries, distilleries, wineries, casinos, and private clubs may be eligible.

Ohioans can find a list of eligible permits, along with the application, at BusinessHelp.Ohio.gov .

As part of the CARES Act funding, the Bar and Restaurant Assistance Fund was established to assist Ohio’s on-premise liquor permit holders. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine designated $38.7 million received by the State of Ohio from the federal CARES Act to provide the assistance payments.

These permit holders have not been able to fully use their liquor permit, stated a news release, and it’s had an impact on their business.

The program, which began accepting applications on Nov. 2, is administered by the Ohio Development Services Agency.

